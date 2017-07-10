G-Dragon shocks fans after falling into hole on stage during Bangkok concert (VIDEO)

Thankfully, G-Dragon appeared moments later unhurt, and continued playing the rest of the show, which was held at the Impact Arena. — Reuters picBANGKOK, July 10 — Fans of K-pop star G-Dragon got the shock of their lives when he fell into a hole on stage while performing during the Bangkok leg of his world tour “ACT III, M.O.T.T.E.” on Saturday.

In the video clip shown below, a hole in the stage — meant for a stage lift — opened behind the Big Bang frontman and caught him unawares, causing him to fall through as fans screamed and a stage hand rushed to the hole to check on his well-being.

Thankfully, G-Dragon appeared moments later unhurt, and continued playing the rest of the show, which was held at the Impact Arena.

A representative from the artist's agency YG Entertainment reportedly said that the pop star was so engrossed in his performance that he missed his cue for the stage lift, explaining that he managed to land upright on his feet and suffered no injuries.