G-Dragon confirms Singapore, Bangkok dates

G-Dragon will perform in Singapore on June 24 and 25 and in Bangkok on July 7 and 8. — Reuters picSEOUL, April 26 — G-Dragon will perform in Singapore and Bangkok as part of his world tour.

In a statement released on their official website yesterday, his agency YG Entertainment said that the K-pop icon will kick off the tour with the "G-Dragon 2017 Concert: Act III, MOTTE" at the World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, Seoul on June 10.

He will then travel to 19 other cities around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Macau, Sydney, Auckland and Tokyo.

According to a schedule released by YG Entertainment, the Singapore tour dates are on June 24 and 25, while Bangkok concerts are on July 7 and 8.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced at time of writing

There’s still hope for Malaysian fans that G-Dragon may add a Kuala Lumpur date, as YG Entertainment said more cities will be announced later.

G-Dragon is also preparing for the release of his new album.

The member of K-pop supergroup Big Bang last undertook a world tour as a solo artist in 2013.