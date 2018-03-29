Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Future shares video for new single ‘Absolutely Going Brazy’

Thursday March 29, 2018
11:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attackMalala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attack

The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

PNB makes higher FY18 income payout for ASB2, ASM unitsPNB makes higher FY18 income payout for ASB2, ASM units

Judge orders Facebook to cut ‘fake news’ on slain activistJudge orders Facebook to cut ‘fake news’ on slain activist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A file picture of rapper Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilbur. — AFP picA file picture of rapper Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilbur. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 29 — Atlanta rapper Future has offered up a new track called Absolutely Going Brazy along with a video that gives fans a chance to follow the artist on tour.

With lyrics that refer to a non-stop lifestyle for the MC, the track gets a video that plays up that hectic schedule, and the track’s skittering beats, with chaotic visual effects.

Future has shared and teased a variety of new music since the start of 2018. Earlier this week, producer DJ Esco shared the new track Code of Honour featuring a verse by Future, and last week the rapper shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming Superfly film remake, whose soundtrack he has come on board to curate.

Future also appears on the recently released Black Panther soundtrack and joined Jay-Z and Beyoncé on the new single Top Off from DJ Khaled. His own latest solo albums, one self-titled and one titled HNDRXX, both released in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram