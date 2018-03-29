Future shares video for new single ‘Absolutely Going Brazy’

A file picture of rapper Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilbur. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 29 — Atlanta rapper Future has offered up a new track called Absolutely Going Brazy along with a video that gives fans a chance to follow the artist on tour.

With lyrics that refer to a non-stop lifestyle for the MC, the track gets a video that plays up that hectic schedule, and the track’s skittering beats, with chaotic visual effects.

Future has shared and teased a variety of new music since the start of 2018. Earlier this week, producer DJ Esco shared the new track Code of Honour featuring a verse by Future, and last week the rapper shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming Superfly film remake, whose soundtrack he has come on board to curate.

Future also appears on the recently released Black Panther soundtrack and joined Jay-Z and Beyoncé on the new single Top Off from DJ Khaled. His own latest solo albums, one self-titled and one titled HNDRXX, both released in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews