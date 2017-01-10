Fruit loops: Pikotaro drops new earworm ‘I Like OJ’ (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Jan 10 — After his massively viral Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen song, also known as PPAP, brought him global recognition, Japanese comedian Pikotaro is back with another fruit-themed ditty.

His I like OJ song is about the only juice he likes: orange juice.

Japanese comedian Pikotaro is back with ‘I like OJ’. — Picture via YouTube/Pikotaro Official ChannelWatch as he sings “No no no no no” to other types of juice like carrot juice and tomato juice and breaks out the dance moves when he gets to, you’ve guessed it, orange juice.

The video has garnered over 3.6 million views since it was uploaded on Saturday.

His previous hit, PPAP, garnered him the record of being the shortest song to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Will this fruit-themed song be his next viral hit? We think not, but you can be the judge of that.

Japanese comedian Pikotaro on how much he loves orange juice in ‘I like OJ’.