From a ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off to more ‘True Detective’: HBO reveals ideas for upcoming shows

George R.R. Martin wrote the series of books the TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ is based on. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — The prestigious cable channel revealed a few of the ideas for upcoming shows currently being explored at the Television Critics Association Press Tour. These include a Game of Thrones spin-off, a third season for True Detective, a sequel to The Night Of and a Deadwood movie.

A Game of Thrones spin-off

It is no secret that HBO’s hit fantasy saga is scheduled to end after its eighth season in 2018. The channel is currently considering several avenues to keep the GoT universe—originally imagined by novelist George RR Martin—on the screens. This could take the form of a prequel or another story based on the author’s tomes, for example. For the time being, nothing has been decided at HBO, which is as yet unsure what form the show could take.

“All I can say is that we’re exploring it”, explained HBO original programming president, Casey Bloys, at the TCA Tour. “We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

A third season for True Detective

Despite a disappointing second series, HBO hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility of bringing the Nic Pizzolatto anthology back for a third season. The series creator apparently has a few ideas in mind, according to Casey Bloys, who assures fans that the show’s makers will be given as much time as needed to develop the new season. This could be especially necessary since Nic Pizzolatto is also working on another project for the channel, a reboot of the series Perry Mason starring Robert Downey Jr. in the role of the Los Angeles lawyer.

Launched early in 2014, True Detective proved a hit with critics and the public, notably thanks to performances by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The show’s second season, screened in June 2015, starring Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams, proved less successful.

A sequel to The Night Of

HBO is also leaving the door open for a possible second season of this legal series that proved popular last summer. The show’s creators, Steven Zaillian and Richard Price, are currently pondering a new case to serve as a basis for the next season. HBO’s original programming president says that the channel will be ready and waiting when they find an idea that works: They’re going to come to us when they are excited about something.

In development since 2012, The Night Of took a while to come together. Adapted from the British series Criminal Justice, the show initially envisaged James Gandolfini in the lead role. The actor’s death the following year delayed the project once more. The role of lawyer John Stone was briefly given to Robert de Niro, who was finally replaced by John Turturro as the series advanced.

A movie to conclude Deadwood

In 2006, HBO axed its Western series Deadwood, promising fans a suitable conclusion to the show via two upcoming two-hour TV movies. Ten years down the line, a film is yet to materialise. However, Casey Bloys affirms that series creator, David Milch, is currently working on a screenplay. When it’s ready we will take a look at it, the programming president said. — AFP-Relaxnews