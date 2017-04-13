‘Friends’ musical is real, and it’s heading to New York

A new musical based on ‘Friends’ is set to debut in New York later this year.NEW YORK, April 13 — Almost 13 years may have passed since Friends took its final bow, yet many fans wish they could be there for Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, and Ross.

Well, come June, New York’s Triad Theatre will be home to a musical based on the popular 90s sitcom.

It follows an unofficial musical that was performed in Chicago last year, and generated a huge amount of interest.

Although the plot itself is under wraps, it’s been confirmed that the song titles for Friends! The Musical! will be drawn from classic lines and moments, such as We Were On A Break, The Ballad of Fat Monica and, of course We’ll Always Be There For You.

The off-Broadway production is the work of Bob and Tobly McSmith, the masterminds behind a number of musicals parodying TV shows, including Full House! The Musical!, 90210! The Musical! and Katdashian: The Musical!

While not formally endorsed by NBC or any Friends cast and crew, past McSmith parodies have featured surprise guest appearances by real cast members.