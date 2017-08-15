Fresh trailer unleashed for ‘Rememory’ starring Peter Dinklage (VIDEO)

LOSA NGELES, Aug 15 — Lionsgate has unveiled a trailer for Rememory, its upcoming sci-fi thriller, starring Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage.

The film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, explores the mysterious death of visionary scientific pioneer Gordon Dunn, in the wake of his creation of a machine that can allow users to extract and view memories.

Flanked by his co-stars Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan, Henry Ian Cusick, Evelyne Brochu, and the late Anton Yelchin, Dinklage — in a departure from his role as the witty dwarf noble Tyrion Lannister in the widely popular Game of Thrones series — plays a mysterious man who steals the memory machine and uses it to replay the thoughts of those closest to him to investigate a murder.

Directed by Mark Palansky, from a script he co-wrote with Michael Vukadinovich, the pic is slated for release August 24 on Google Play, followed by a theatrical bow September 8 from Lionsgate Premiere (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews

Screengrab from YouTube video showing Peter Dinklage in 'Rememory'.