Fresh ‘Kingsman’ sequel trailer unleashed (VIDEO)

LONDON, July 21 — 20th Century Fox has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming action comedy Kingsman: Golden Circle.

The star-studded sequel, brings Taron Egerton back as secret agent Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin, and Colin Firth as his mentor, who are tasked with saving the world after the agency’s headquarters are destroyed.

The Kingsman’s journey also leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman, and some gun-toting ‘cowboys’, played by Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong and Elton John also star in the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews

Kingsman: Golden Circle is out September 22.

'Kingsman: Golden Circle'. — AFP pic