Post-rock band Lysistrata to play for Le French Festival in Malaysia

The post-rock meets math-rock band will be performing in Malaysia on April 28 as part of Le French Festival 2018. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — French post-rock trio Lysistrata will be performing as part of the largest annual French event in Malaysia, Le French Festival 2018, at The Bee, Publika this April 28.

The post-rock meets math-rock band announced their upcoming show in Malaysia as their first-ever ‘live’ performance in Asia.

Made up of Théo (guitar, vocals), Max (bass, vocals) and Ben (drums, vocals), the trio have quite the following stemming from their tour across Europe, especially with their fast and energetic songs that complement their musical techniques.

Formed in 2013, the band states that their sound is inspired by the screaming energy of youth, thanks to their average age of 20.

One of their latest releases is a seven-song album called The Thread which was released in October 2017.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced, but they will be available online from March 21 onwards via Peatix. — TheHive.Asia