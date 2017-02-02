Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 10:44 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

French judge interviews Kardashian in New York over Paris robbery

Thursday February 2, 2017
09:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Canada to hold public funeral for mosque shooting victimsCanada to hold public funeral for mosque shooting victims

Job offers with opening of Scottish oil services company in KLJob offers with opening of Scottish oil services company in KL

Australian PM accused of ‘buying election’Australian PM accused of ‘buying election’

Golfing fans in for a treatGolfing fans in for a treat

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 28, 2016. — Reuters picKim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 28, 2016. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 2 — The French judge in charge of the investigation into Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery last year in Paris was in New York yesterday to interview the US TV reality star in the case, a source close to the matter said.

The judge was expected in particular to show Kardashian pictures of the suspected thieves to try to confirm their identities. US celebrity news website TMZ first reported the judge was in New York to take testimony from her.

In the early hours of October 3, thieves wearing balaclavas and fake police jackets burst into the luxury property in central Paris where Kardashian, who is married to US rap star Kanye West, was sleeping.

They tied her up at gunpoint before making off on bicycles with her engagement ring and other jewels worth €9 million (RM42.9 million), authorities said at the time.

Paris prosecutors have placed 10 people under formal instigation on suspicion they were involved in the robbery. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline