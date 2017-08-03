Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

French director Olivier Assayas boards fresh film

Thursday August 3, 2017
09:15 AM GMT+8

French director Olivier Assayas. — AFP picFrench director Olivier Assayas. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Personal Shopper director Olivier Assayas has signed on to helm a new French language film, tentatively-entitled E-book.

According to Assayas, his next project will be “very much actor and dialogue-driven, part film, part narrative, part essay”, with the feature set to star Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet, as well as Vincent Macaigne, Christa Theret and Pascal Gregory.

Heavily inspired by theme of “transformation” the director said that with E-book, he will aim to explore “How we adapt or don’t adapt to the way the world’s changing,” via “a series of intimate conversations,” middle-aged characters, and their affairs (via Variety).

Assayas revealed the news at Locarno, where he will preside over the film festival’s main International Competition jury, whose members also include Portuguese director Miguel Gomes (Tabu, Arabian Nights), Greek producer Christos Konstantakopoulus, (Park, Lobster, Knight of Cups), Swiss director Jean-Stéphane Bron, and Austrian actress Birgit Minichmayr (Downfall, Perfume, The White Ribbon). — AFP-Relaxnews

