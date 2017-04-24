Frank Ocean drops new track ‘Lens’

NEW YORK, April 24 ― Frank Ocean aired an unannounced episode of "Blonded Radio" late Saturday night ― his fourth radio show ― on Beats 1, the station owned and operated by Apple Inc. During the course of the show, he debuted a new song, Lens.

The track was delivered in two forms. On the independently-done version, a flurry of keyboard and drums accompany Ocean’s vocals “coated in Auto-Tune,” as described by Rolling Stone.

The second version of the track is a more extensive six-minute length; the outro has a verse from Travis Scott, the American hip hop recording artist and record producer, whose voice is also heavily distorted. The cover art for the track features a variation on artist Kerry James Marshall’s 1980 painting “A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self.”

Since starting his new Beats 1 show, Ocean has shared two new songs: one titled Chanel (later remixed by ASAP Rocky) and Biking (which brought in Jay Z in addition to Ocean’s past collaborator, Tyler, The Creator, from the American hip hop collective Odd Future).

Ocean was also himself featured as a guest on the Calvin Harris song Slide, alongside the hip hop trio Migos, in February.

The singer stayed largely out of the public eye leading up to his pair of 2016 albums, Endless and Blonde, but he is clearly back on the scene and will even return to the stage next month, with appearances at various US festivals. ― AFP-Relaxnews