Frank Grillo is racing to survive in Netflix’s ‘Wheelman’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for upcoming action movie Wheelman that stars Frank Grillo.

In the film, Grillo plays a getaway driver who finds himself in a race-to-survive after a bank robbery goes awry. Stuck with a car full of money and a family in jeopardy, he must find out who double-crossed him.

The film also stars Garrett Dillahunt and Caitlin Carmichae.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The wheelman is Grillo — a getaway driver thrust into a high stakes race-to-survive after a bank robbery goes terribly wrong. With a car full of money and his family on the line, the clock is ticking to figure out who double-crossed him, and the only person he can trust… his fourteen-year-old daughter. All reasons to think fast, and drive faster.”

Wheelman is set for release on Netflix on October 20.

A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming action movie ‘Wheelman’ that stars Frank Grillo.