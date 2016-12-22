Franco, Cranston and Deutch lead R-rated Christmas comedy ‘Why Him?’ (VIDEO)

James Franco, Bryan Cranston and Zoey Deutch lead R-rated Christmas comedy 'Why Him?'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — It’s Christmastime in the Fleming household, and what better time for Stephanie’s super-rich and super-loudmouthed boyfriend to win over her extremely unimpressed father?

Find out how this domestic disaster movie sets itself up in our quick preview.

Who’s in it and what’s it about?

Zoey Deutch plays Stephanie Fleming, who can’t wait to introduce her family to new boyfriend Laird.

As it turns out, Laird is a free-speaking internet billionaire with little reason to conform to anyone’s expectations, and there’s little reason for him to stop now as he sets about charming Steph’s mum and little brother.

But family man Ned is less easily impressed by Laird’s uncouth manner; Laird desperately wants Ned’s blessing before he proposes to Steph, and is determined to win him over, despite full resistance.

Bryan Cranston, well known for his role in Breaking Bad, plays the irritated Ned Fleming, with James Franco of Spring Breakers and 127 Hours as Laird.

There are roles for Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Steph’s mother, Griffin Gluck (Private Practice) as the brother, and others for Keegan-Michael Key as Laird’s estate manager, TV chef Richard Blais, DJ Steve Aoki, and more.

Who’s behind it?

On board as a writer for Meet the Parents, Zoolander and Meet the Fockers, John Hamburg here co-writes and directs after steering comedies Safe Men, Along Came Polly and I Love You, Man.

Is it any good?

A round of mid-December reviews for the R-rated comedy settled upon a 42 per cent approval rating based on a 4.6/10 average according to Rotten Tomatoes, with fellow review aggregator Metacritic also divining a 46 per cent average score.

“it takes a certain degree of perseverance to roll with this thing until it pays off,” said IndieWire of Why Him?, though others, like The Wrap, were less forgiving: “bland, formulaic comedy”.

When’s it out?

Opening in the USA on December 23 and Canada on December 25, there are several other international releases during the same period, including in the Netherlands on December 22, Australia, the UK and Ireland on December 26, Malaysia and Singapore on December 29, and India on December 30.

New Year dates include Germany and Russia (January 12) and France (January 25.)

