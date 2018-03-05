Frances McDormand wins best actress Oscar for ‘Three Billboards’

Frances McDormand accepts the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — Frances McDormand won the best actress Oscar today for playing an angry woman seeking justice in dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

It was the second Academy Award for McDormand, 60, following her best actress win in 1997 for crime drama Fargo.

“If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight,” McDormand said accepting the award and leading an ovation.

“Look around ladies and gentleman, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” the actress added, capping an awards season marked by women’s stories.

In the Gallery

From left: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo pose with their Oscars after winning Best Sound Mixing for ‘Dunkirk’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Allison Janey accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sebastian Lelio accepts the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for ‘A Fantastic Woman’ (Chile) at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sam Rockwell poses backstage after winning Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with their Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson win Best Animated Film Oscar for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover win the Best Visual Effects Award for the film ‘Blade Runner 2049’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Allison Janney with Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Gary Oldman winner for Best Actor for ‘Darkest Hour’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for ‘The Shape of Water’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Actresses Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep react after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Get Out’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

McDormand was the front-runner for the Oscar after winning a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and numerous film critics prizes for her role.

Three Billboards director and writer Martin McDonagh has said he wrote the role of Mildred Hayes expressly for McDormand.

Hayes is a divorced mother furious at the local police in her small town for not doing more to find the person who raped and murdered her daughter, and puts posters on three huge roadside billboards in a bid to shame them.

The publicity-averse McDormand is married to independent movie director Joel Coen and is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. Sharp-witted and direct, she shuns plastic surgery, the trappings of fame and the glitz of Hollywood’s awards season.

McDormand is also a stage and television veteran. She won an Emmy for her work on the 2014 TV series Olive Kitteridge and a Tony for her role in the 2011 play Good People.

Her other movies include Moonrise Kingdom, North Country and Mississippi Burning. — Reuters