Fox recruits Bryan Singer to direct ‘X-Men’ TV series

20th Century Fox Television has committed to a pilot for a new ‘X-Men’ action-adventure series with Bryan Singer as the director. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Director and producer Bryan Singer has been snapped up by Fox to helm the studio’s upcoming Marvel drama series.

Singer, who has worked on multiple films from the X-Men franchise, will direct the as yet untitled pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will tell the tale of a family forced to go on the run from the government when it is discovered the children have mutant powers.

Matt Nix, known for his work on Burn Notice, is writing the script. — AFP-Relaxnews