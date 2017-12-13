Fourth Ed Sheeran Singapore concert pass cheat jailed four weeks

Paul Cosgrove, who works as a trader, is the fourth person to be dealt with for using fake passes to Sheeran’s sold-out concert to make money. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 13 — An Australian man was sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment today for using fake passes to bring fans into English singer Ed Sheeran’s two sold-out concerts here last month.

Paul Cosgrove, 56, who works as a trader, is the fourth person to be dealt with for using fake passes to Sheeran’s concert to make money.

He pleaded guilty to abetting Briton Martin Joseph Keane, 60, to obtain fake “All Area Access” passes to Sheeran’s concert. One charge of abetting to conspire with British national Luke Simon McKay, using a different fake pass to lure unsuspecting fans, was taken into consideration.

Keane was handed a four-week jail term last month, while McKay’s case is still ongoing.

A district court heard that in October, Cosgrove and Keane communicated about purchasing and re-selling tickets for the Ed Sheeran concert. They met up in Singapore later. Court documents did not state how they knew each other or how the communication had taken place.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 11, Cosgrove informed Keane that he could obtain fake passes and later came back with a few of these.

Charging between S$250 (RM755) and S$300 for each person, Keane would bring fans into the stadium and then retrieve the passes to bring in more people.

It was not mentioned how much they collected from the first day of concert, but both men repeated their act the next day, collecting a total sum of S$1,000 from four concertgoers.

The money collected was split equally between Keane and Cosgrove, which they used to buy drinks and pay for accommodation. Their scam came to a halt after Keane was caught by security staff when he attempted to bring in a third group of fans.

On November 22, Cosgrove was arrested at an immigration checkpoint when he tried to go to Johor Baru, Malaysia.

Pleading for two weeks’ jail for his client, defence lawyer Suang Wijaya said Cosgrove was remorseful. Cosgrove could have been jailed for up to four years and/or fined.

Earlier last month, New Zealanders Scott Fabian Antony Penk, 34, and Michael Stanton Hardgrave, 30, ran a similar racket, though it was not stated how they got these fake passes. The duo pocketed S$1,050 from bringing seven fans in that night. They were also sentenced to four weeks in jail. — TODAY