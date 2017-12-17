Four TV shows to catch before they bow out in 2018

Kevin Spacey, is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal and has been dropped from the show’s eight final episodes. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — After earning their place in TV history, four hit shows — Scandal, The Americans, Veep and House of Cards — are scheduled to end in 2018.

Scandal

There are just 11 new episodes of Scandal to come before the show ends next year. Returning January 18 on US TV network ABC, season seven will reveal what fate has in store for PR expert Olivia Pope. Known for her expert management of crises and scandals, this strong and tenacious character has been played since 2012 by Kerry Washington and is the first African-American female lead in a network drama in 37 years.

The Americans

In 2018, FX will screen the sixth and final season of its spy thriller, comprising 10 new episodes. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell step back into their roles as Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a couple of deep-cover KGB agents sent from Moscow to the USA in the 1980s at the height of the Cold War to help undermine the Reagan administration. The critically acclaimed series was created by a former CIA agent.

Veep

US TV’s most blundering politician is also approaching the end of her term on the small screen. Season seven, due spring 2018 on HBO, will finally bring to an end the political ascension of Selina Meyer, a senator who went on to become US President. The show’s lead is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won six consecutive Emmy Awards for the role. The comedy, which also won three consecutive Emmys, promises a grand finale full of surprises when it bows out from TV screens.

House of Cards

It’s the end of an era at Netflix as its first original series — which brought the platform into the limelight — is scheduled to end in 2018 in a somewhat unusual context. The show’s main actor, Kevin Spacey, is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal and has been dropped from the show’s eight final episodes. Season six will no doubt bring unforeseen developments as it rounds up without its main character, Frank Underwood, a crafty politician who became US President. Focus is expected to shift to his wife, Claire, played since 2013 by Robin Wright. — AFP-Relaxnews