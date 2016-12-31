Four of the biggest Golden Globe nominees and how to watch them

A film about the world’s worst singer is among the nominees for Best Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes this year. — Afp-Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Dec 31 — With 22 Golden Globe nominations between them, here’s where to find musical comedies La La Land and Florence Foster Jenkins, as well as affecting dramas Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea, before or not long after the award ceremony on January 8, 2017.

La La Land: 7 nominations

Jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and hopeful actress Mia (Emma Stone) meet in this musical comedy drama, an upbeat tale of personal and professional fortunes.

Golden Globe nominations: Best Musical or Comedy, Best Actor (Gosling) and Best Actress (Stone) in a Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song

Cinema: Worldwide in Asia, North America (limited then wider release in the USA,) some European territories (inc. Netherlands, Greece) since December 2016. UK and Ireland, Russia, Brazil, Spain, France, Belgium, Hong Kong, South Africa and more in January. Japan late February.

Blu-ray, DVD release (US): April 11, 2017 (TBC)

Moonlight: 6 nominations

Chiron grows from boy to man in urban Miami, Florida, a harsh life spent under the supervision of an addict parent, buffeted by peers, and sheltered by a local dealer, before gaining independence and living under his own terms.

Golden Globe nominations: Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Supporting Actress (Naomi Harris) in a Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score

Cinema: On wide release in the USA since November 2016. Gradual international expansion in January (Australia, Netherlands) and February (inc. the UK, South Africa, France.)

Blu-ray, DVD release (US): February 28, 2017

Manchester by the Sea: 5 nominations

Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) moves back to his hometown after his brother dies, in order to look after his nephew, Patrick. Going home also means facing up to the reasons he left in the first place.

Golden Globe nominations: Best Drama, Best Actor (Casey Affleck) and Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams) in a Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay

Cinema: Released in France and the USA in December 2016. International roll-out in January including UK and Ireland, South Africa, Brazil, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Taiwan.

Blu-ray, DVD release (US): February 21, 2017

Florence Foster Jenkins: 4 nominations

Based on the operatic career of the real-life Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep,) who really couldn’t sing but carried on with a musical career nonetheless, attempting to rejuvenate wartime spirits through the power of music, no matter how out-of-tune.

Golden Globe nominations: Best Musical or Comedy, Best Actress (Meryl Streep) Best Actor (Hugh Grant) and Best Supporting Actor (Simon Helberg) in a Musical or Comedy

Cinema: Released internationally between May and November 2016.

Blu-ray, DVD release: September 5 2016 (UK), December 13, 2016 (US). — Afp-Relaxnews