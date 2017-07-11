Foster the People to release third studio album this month

Mark Foster, lead singer for the band Foster the People. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 11 — Sacred Hearts Club, the 12-song effort by the pop-driven Californian outfit Foster the People, will be released on July 21 accompanied by an extensive tour.

Foster the People is a four-member band formed in Los Angeles. Lead vocalist Mark Foster founded the band in 2009, having worked as a commercial jingle writer prior.

The band’s song Pumped Up Kicks became a viral success. However, Billboard noted its “upbeat tempo and bouncy melody belied the undertone of a deeper message behind the lyrics — drawing attention to the perspectives of troubled youth and teenage mental illness.”

Cemented by buzzy performances at South by Southwest and Coachella music festivals, the group eventually nabbed a multi-album record deal with Columbia imprint Startime International in May 2010, enabling them to complete their debut album Torches the following year. Pumped Up Kicks became a crossover hit on commercial radio and eventually reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, spending eight consecutive weeks at the position. The group received Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for Pumped Up Kicks) and Best Alternative Music Album (for Torches).

Half of the songs on Torches were licensed: Pumped Up Kicks for Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Friends with Benefits, and Entourage; Houdini for Gossip Girl; Helena Beat for The Vampire Diaries; Don’t Stop (Colour on the Walls) for Suits and a Nissan Motors commercial; and Call It What You Want for FIFA 12.

Though they produced hits, Pitchfork diagnosed them as having “genre paranoia” for switching sounds between tracks.

After touring their debut for two years, Foster the People released their second album, Supermodel, in March 2014. The first single, Coming of Age, was inaugurated with a time-lapse music video of a seven-story mural of the album cover, painted on a wall in downtown Los Angeles. This song was followed by three more: Best Friend, Pseudologia Fantastica, and Are You What You Want to Be?

For their latest — third — release, the band are touring their new material this summer in Europe currently, and then migrating to North America as of the end of the month. This spring, the band already released an EP of three R&B- and electro-inflected songs from their upcoming studio album (Pay the Man, Doing It for the Money, and S.H.C.).

The full album will be released on July 21. — AFP-Relaxnews