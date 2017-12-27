Foster The People set to make their anticipated return to Singapore

Foster The People will perform in Singapore on January 30, 2018. — Picture courtesy of LAMC ProductionsKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Fans of iconic indie pop frontrunners Foster The People will be glad to know that the band are set to perform in Singapore early next year.

LAMC Productions announced that the band, which consists of Mark Foster (vocals) Sean Cimino (guitar), Isom Innis (keyboard) and Mark Pontius (drums), will perform ​at​ ​Zepp​ ​@​ ​BigBox​ ​Singapore on January 30,​ ​2018​.

Foster founded the band in 2009 and they burst onto the indie scene with their massively popular single Pumped Up Kicks, which led them to take home a Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song as well as nominations for the Grammy, BRIT, NME and Teen Choice Award.

Foster The People went on to achieve success with the 2011 release of their debut album Torches, which has sold nearly two million albums and over ten million singles worldwide.

They garnered three Grammy nominations for their monumental debut, including Best Alternative Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Pumped Up Kicks and Best Short Form Music Video for Houdini.

Since then they have been filling dance-floors worldwide with headline tours and slots at some of the biggest international festivals including Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Coachella.

For their anticipated return to Singapore, the band will be bringing their third record Sacred Hearts Club along for the ride, featuring hit single Doing it for the Money.

For more details and to purchase tickets, head on to https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/foster0118.