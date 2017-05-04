Former porn star claims she is pregnant with Drake’s baby

Drake was photographed with former porn star Sophie Brussaux in January in Amsterdam.LOS ANGELES, May 4 — A former porn star is claiming that she’s pregnant with Drake’s baby, and he’s not exactly denying it.

Drake was photographed with Sophie Brussaux in January in Amsterdam after he called time on his fling with Jennifer Lopez.

According to E! News, a rep of the rapper said that while the claims are highly unlikely, he’s not denying them all together.

“If it is Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child,” the rep was quoted as saying.

TMZ claimed to have sighted text messages between the pair that Brussaux claims prove Drake is the father of her unborn child.

They allegedly state the following:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

It is understood that Brussaux has hired two high-powered lawyers in New York for the paternity suit, TMZ added.

However, his rep was quick to downplay the whole incident, saying that “she’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” the rep was quoted as adding.