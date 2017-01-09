Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Former bandmates mark David Bowie’s birthday

Monday January 9, 2017
Fans of David Bowie join other revellers to celebrate the life of the musician and singer, after the announcement of his death at Brixton in London, January 11, 2016. — Reuters pic Fans of David Bowie join other revellers to celebrate the life of the musician and singer, after the announcement of his death at Brixton in London, January 11, 2016. — Reuters pic LONDON, Jan 9 — Fans and friends of the late British rock star David Bowie attended a charity concert in London yesterday night to mark what would have been his 70th birthday.

The “Celebrating David Bowie” concert was held in Bowie’s birthplace of Brixton in south London, nearly a year after the legendary musician died of cancer.

The sold-out event was organised by Hollywood actor Gary Oldman and featured performances by Bowie’s friends and former band members, including keyboardist Mike Garson and guitarist Earl Slick.

“It’s a little funny, not ha ha funny, but you know being together and there’s no David here and doing the show, but it’s a great opportunity ... it just feels good to be with the band,” Slick said. — Reuters

