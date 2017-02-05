Forget ‘Ghost in the Shell’, here are five other films of cyborg strangeness

Scarlett Johansson plays cyborg cop Kusanagi in the latest adaptation of ‘Ghost in the Shell’. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — A 30-second clip for March release Ghost in the Shell offers some new perspectives on sci-fi film and its characters (youtu.be/IYrdoQAjcww.) Here are five other, lesser-known movies about the cyborg experience.

I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK

Park Chan-wook is better known for his thrillers — often grisly — such as Sympathy for Mr Vengeance, Oldboy, and Lady Vengeance, with novel adaptation The Handmaiden furthering that reputation. But this 2006 feature, which he likewise wrote, is instead a comedy set within the confines of a psychiatric hospital, as two patients forge a romantic connection. Won an award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Trailer: youtu.be/1KaOLDZe2GI

The Prototype

A highly roboticised military science experiment escapes his facility after a deadly assault and, necessarily, goes on the run. Personal reasons motivate him to find a particular hospital patient but an FBI containment unit is on his tail and closing in fast. Picked up for production in 2012, racking up over 36 million YouTube view in the meantime, with the full movie still in development.

Trailer: youtu.be/j1p0_R8ZLB0

Morgan

Though it didn’t do well at the box office, Morgan is receiving a new round of interest following another leading role for Ana Taylor-Joy in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split. This 2016 thriller has Taylor-Joy as the title character, a scientific synthetic hybridisation experiment. Corporate investigator Lee (Kate Mara) is dispatched to take care of the situation.

Trailer: youtu.be/rqmHSR0bFU8

Cyborg

Not the Marvel superhero movie due in 2020, but an obscure Jean-Claude Van Damme martial arts movie — and certainly less well received than the actor’s earlier iconic film, Bloodsport, his other 1989 classic, Kickboxer, nor the previous decade’s Mad Max whose influence can be clearly seen. Regrettable that the trailer doesn’t include any character names, which are jumbled references to prominent musical instrument brands — Gibson Rickenbacker, Fender Tremelo, Marshall Strat and so on — providing welcome levity during the poorly received post-apocalyptic excursion.

Trailer: youtu.be/3BeaSdMxehg

Battle Angel

Robert Rodriguez is directing a live action adaptation of this Japanese manga under the title Atila: Battle Angel, with Rosa Salazar of Insurgent and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials as its lead. Until its release, currently tabled for 2018, there’s this hour-long animated feature from 1993 that was at the time very well received outside of Japan.

Trailer: youtu.be/ZImWfSmESs0 — AFP-Relaxnews