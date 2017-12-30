Forbes says Jeremy Runner’s the best ‘bang for buck’ actor

Jeremy Renner was rated by Forbes as the best value for money actor in 2017— Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — As far as getting a good return goes, Jeremy Renner is doing just great in Hollywood. This year, Forbes listed him as the actor with the best return on his wages.

Each year, Forbes makes list of just how much a return on investment Hollywood actors deliver. Renner delivered an average of US$93.80 (RM380.96) dollars for each US$1 he was paid. Forbes looked at the last three films each actor starred in prior to June 1, 2017 (not counting small roles, animated films and limited release films). Deducting the production budget from the global box office and then dividing the star’s estimated salary, a number was reached.

The top 5, ranked by return to each US$1:

Jeremy Renner: US$93.80 Emma Watson: US$77.70 Scarlett Johansson: US$66.50 Amy Adams: US$46.10 Chris Pratt: US$46.10

Last year’s best value actor was Chris Evans who managed an impressive US$135.80 for each dollar he was paid.