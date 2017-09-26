Foo Fighters top Billboard, K-Pop’s BTS scores huge US debut

The band Foo Fighters performs at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Foo Fighters scored the top spot on the Billboard 200 album charts with Concrete and Gold, while South Korean boy band BTS made the best entry ever by a K-Pop band with Love Yourself: Her, according to data released yesterday

Concrete and Gold sold some 127,000 units for the week, figures from Nielsen Soundscan show, while BTS debuted in the No7 spot with its new release, selling some 31,000 copies.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The sales for BTS, a seven-member band formed in South Korea in 2012, marked the biggest US sales week ever in the burgeoning K-Pop genre, and the highest chart position so far for a K-Pop act.

Also known as Bulletproof Boy Scouts and Beyond the Scene, the band won Billboard’s award for the top social media artists in May, its first major awards win in the United States.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, US rapper Post Malone’s Rockstar debuted at No1 with more than 79,000 units sold, keeping Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, in second place. — Reuters