Foo Fighters share video for ‘The Sky is a Neighbourhood’ (VIDEO)

The Foo Fighters band with frontman Dave Grohl (centre, front). — Handout via TODAYLOS ANGELES Aug 23 — As they ready their ninth studio album, Foo Fighters have shared the video for their new single The Sky is a Neighbouthood, the second track to be released from the LP.

The Sky is a Neighbourhood follows on the heels of Run, the album’s lead single, which was released in June. In the new track's accompanying video — directed by frontman Dave Grohl — the band can be seen performing on the roof of a wooden house.

Inside the building, two girls — played by Grohl's daughters, reports MTV — sit over a worn book, read verses found inside it, then later dance around it, all while lip-syncing to the track.

The eyes of the band members overhead, meanwhile, begin to glow like the starry sky around them, and a series of holes on the roof begin to reveal the starlight to the girls inside, who are finally beamed up in the light.

In the same celestial theme, the band has released a constellation viewer that works for mobile phones. Find it here: sky.foofighters.com — AFP-Relaxnews