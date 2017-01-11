Following Golden Globes success, ‘La La Land’ rolls out to IMAX

Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Following its huge success at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards La La Land is to roll out to 150 IMAX theatres, helping to meet the increasing demand for tickets reports Deadline.

As part of its nationwide expansion in the US the film will now roll out to around 1,825 to 1,850 theatres across the country, replacing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in around 100-150 Imax theatres.

It will enjoy at least a week’s run before Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage takes its place.

Despite a limited release last month “La La Land” soon became the highest-grossing limited/prestige release of 2016, and after picking up seven awards at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Fandango has reported that the film has been its top seller since Monday morning, and the top seller on the site for every hour today since 5am PT/8am ET (9pm Malaysian time).

“It’s rare that a feel-good movie is also a major award winner, and it’s clear that La La Land’s historic night at the Golden Globes is having a significant impact on ticket sales,” commented Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “The film’s record-breaking seven wins are giving the catchy movie musical a healthy post-awards show boost.”

The film will continue rolling out in other international territories on IMAX over the next several months. — AFP-Relaxnews