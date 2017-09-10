Five upcoming biopics bringing history to the big screen

A poster for ‘The Battle of the Sexes’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — A feminist plays tennis with a misogynist, a vice-president takes over in the wake of the assassination of JFK, an inventor and an engineer battle to electrify the US, a showman resorts to fakery to draw a crowd to his circus and a father makes his son’s teddy bear a household name for decades to come. Sometimes real life stories are more dramatic than fiction: A fact that has not escaped the producers of these biopics to be released this fall.

Battle of the Sexes

The film featuring Emma Stone and Steve Carell tells the tale of a tennis match in which 55-year-old retired world champion Bobby Riggs squared off against Billie Jean King, who, at age 30, was at the peak of her brilliant career. In 1973, King accepted to play in a challenge match against the misogynist Riggs to advance the cause of gender equality, and in particular in the world of tennis.

By Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

With Emma Stone and Steve Carell

Release date: September 22 (Trailer: Youtu.be/eFmxGgnGeyI)

Goodbye Christopher Robin

This feature tells of the relationship between British writer Alan Alexander Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose teddy bear inspired the famous character Winnie-the-Pooh.

By Simon Curtis

With Margot Robbie and Domhall Gleeson

Relase date: October 13 (Trailer: Youtu.be/rX1oe9JmtUw)

LBJ

LBJ looks back on the life of Lyndon Johnson, the 36th president of the Unites States, from his childhood in rural Texas to his accession to the White House in 1963, after the assassination of JFK. To play the part of a man who rose to the highest office in the United States, director Rob Reiner chose Woody Harrelson, who is virtually unrecognisable in this role.

By Rob Reiner

With Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bill Pullman

Release date: November 3 (Trailer: Youtu.be/xrnEp8WLH0g)

The Current War

This biopic tells the tale of the rivalry between inventor Thomas Edison and engineer George Westinghouse at the end of the 19th century. The two men, who fought to overtake each other in the field of electricity in the 1870s, will be played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon.

By Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

With Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland and Nicolas Hoult

Release: November 24 (Trailer: https://youtu.be/wMECv6yLOFM)

The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman will play the leading role in this movie which tells the story of Phineas Taylor Barnum, who rose to fame when he founded Barnum’s circus in 1871. The showman and promoter left his mark on the world of circuses thanks to his gift for communication and publicity. With the goal of attracting larger and larger audiences to his big top, Barnum had no scruples about resorting to hoaxes and fakes.

By Michael Gracey

With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson

Release date: December 25 (Trailer: Youtu.be/AXCTMGYUg9A) — AFP-Relaxnews