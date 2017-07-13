Five up-and-coming acts to know from the Pitchfork Chicago line-up

The Pitchfork Music Festival in 2015. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Celebrating its 12th edition this year, the Pitchfork Music Festival presents 40 bands over the course of three days (July 14-16).

The summer showcase, held in Chicago’s Union Park, highlights the best of new and emerging music, greeting 50,000 attendees of various ages and provenances. The 2017 line-up boasts major acts like Solange Knowles, LCD Soundsystem, and PJ Harvey, but the fun of a festival is to make discoveries beyond the headliners.

Here are five promising musical groups to check out:

Kamaiyah: The Oakland-based rapper and singer delivered hook-laden songs on her debut mix tape, A Good Night in the Ghetto. As Pitchfork notes: “Kamaiyah pursues the elusive balance struck by the likes of Missy Elliott, TLC, and MC Lyte: flexing musical inventiveness while keeping an appeal broad enough to reach hip-hop fans who don’t yet (and may never) know how to process female artists who do not lead with sexuality.”

S U R V I V E: This Austin, Texas synth band, comprised of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, is best known for providing the creepy music over the opening credits of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the 2016 pop cultural breakout that tapped into 1980s nostalgia. As Pitchfork notes: “From the moment the glowing title card of Netflix’s Stranger Things drifts across the screen, the undulating synth arpeggios of the opening theme make it clear that the show’s music will play a key role in scene-setting.”

Isaiah Rashad: The Tennessee-born hip-hop artist, who has been influenced by OutKast and is a label-mate of Kendrick Lamar, is promising not only for his sound but his self-aware, stream-of-consciousness lyrics. Having said that, as Pitchfork notes: “The tension is usually built up in his cadences with his uncanny sense for when to give and when to pull back. His voice can deflate in an instant or shrink to a mumble or mushroom into singsong.”

Jamila Woods: Woods first came to prominence collaborating with Chance the Rapper on the song LSD. On her solo debut, HEAVN, Chicago-based Woods showcases poetic lyrics, a mellifluous voice, and laid-back R&B rhythms, addressing both the personal and the political. As she said in an interview, she can contextualise “a Nas song side-by-side with a Gwendolyn Brooks poem,” and enjoys making “the connections between those things.”

Frankie Cosmos: Following her 2014 debut Zentropy, singer Greta Kline’s record Next Thing is, as Pitchfork described it, “a 28-minute collection of cleverly arranged, sharply penned city poems that make indie-pop feel contemporary and vital.” Though she is the child of famous actors, namely Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, her music has all the whimsy and intimacy of someone unspoiled by proximity to celebrity. — AFP-Relaxnews