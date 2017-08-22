Five much-awaited sequels to look out for this fall (VIDEO)

Ryan Gosling (left) is seen in a scene from the trailer of ‘Blade Runner 2049’. — Picture via YouTube/Warner Bros PicturesLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 ― The return of Blade Runner 35 years after Ridley Scott's inital opus, the arrival of episode VIII of the Star Wars space opera, and the reunion of the DC Comics superheroes: all these feverishly-awaited sequels are likely to become box-office blockbusters when they release between September and December 2017.

Blade Runner 2049

Some 35 years after the first Ridley Scott film adapted from the novel by Philip K. Dick, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”, Rick Deckard, once again played by Harrison Ford, returns to the silver screen. Sought out by LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), the veteran replicant hunter comes back to track down more androids.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

With Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford

Release dates: October 4 (October 6 in the US)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The elite British secret service organisation returns to the big screen two years after the initial movie, which scored a surprise success at the box-office. Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Mark Strong reunite for a new spy adventure, accompanied this time round by Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges and Elton John.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

With Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Channing Tatum

Release dates: October 11 (September 22 in the US)

Thor: Ragnarok

In this third installment, Marvel's Norseman finds himself in trouble when he is imprisoned on a distant world and obliged to fight as a gladiator. That's just the start of a story in which he is forced to return to defend Asgard, his native planet, when it is threatened with destruction.

Directed by Taika Waititi

With Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba et Cate Blanchett

Release dates: October 25 (November 3 in the US)

Justice League

More than a sequel, Warner's November release promises to reunite all the DC Comics superheroes. Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) et Aquaman (Jason Momoa) join forces to protect the planet from an apocalyptic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder

With Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, and Amy Adams

Release dates: November 15 (November 17 in the US)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In late 2015, “The Force Awakens” caused a sensation when it scooped up two billion dollars worth of box-office receipts around the globe. This direct sequel ― the eigth installment in the epic space saga ― is very likely to meet with another wildly enthusiastic international reception.

Directed by Rian Johnson

With Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Mark Hamill

Release dates: December 13 (December 15 in the US) ― AFP-Relaxnews