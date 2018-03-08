Five head-turning reasons to watch ‘Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts’ (VIDEO)

Notice the dead husband in the corner? No, neither did we. ― Pictures courtesy of Golden Screen CinemasPETALING JAYA, March 8 ― Rarely will humour and thriller go hand-in-hand, but try and wrap your head around this for a film synopsis.

Widower in rural Indonesia poisons a gang who have come to thieve her livestock and take turns raping her. She beds the leader and decapitates him during sex before carrying the bloody head to the police station to confess, embarking on a quest for inner justice along the way.

That’s just the opening.

It sets the tone for Mouly Surya’s fantastic Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, which uses subtle wit to champion its oppressed female characters over dominant male counterparts.

The film has received international critical acclaim for its portrayal of feminism, stark storytelling and dry sense of humour in this vividly original screenplay.

Director Surya and producer Rama Adi were recently in Kuala Lumpur to unveil the film to members of the press before it is released at five Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) locations in Malaysia today.

Here’s five more reasons to go check out this Indonesian must-see.

1. It was filmed just one hour away from Bali.

The film is set on the largely deserted island Sumba, which, as you may have gathered, possesses a very different culture to that of neighbouring holiday destination Bali.

“On Sumba lots of people carry swords,” Surya told AFP last May.

“Brigands (gang members) come and warn you they are going to rob your house the day before they do it.

“It’s the tradition and is seen as polite.”

Bizarre!

Never leave home without a sabre. 2. Marlina pioneers a new genre.

In a high praise review, US entertainment portal Variety lauds the first-ever Satay Western ― “a flamingly feminist one at that.”

The Satay Western genre, in a nutshell, is seemingly an old-fashioned Western style (the cowboys, the gunslingers et al.) shot in this part of the world.

“This is a feminist Indonesian Western, set in the East,” Surya explained to reporters at GSC Mid Valley last night.

“It doesn’t quite make sense but it sounds very intriguing.

“Sumba looks very different in the dry season compared to the wet season. The landscape during dry season looks a lot like a Western.”

Marlina also escapes on a horse at one point, if that helps.

Giddyup. 3. The “aura” of Marsha Timothy.

Surya and Adi said they have previously worked with lead actress Timothy who they saw as an interesting choice to play Marlina.

“She’s not the stereotypical actress to cast in a film set in rural Indonesia,” said Surya.

“Marsha has this tragic aura about her … She always laughs when I tell her that, but she has this kind of tragic aura in her character. That’s what I like about her.”

An actress with mystery, the producer said.4. It’s being hailed as a feminist critique.

Marlina’s winning element, and the main source of its rave reviews, is the feminist perspective.

The Hollywood Reporter described steely Marlina as a “tale of a determined and strong female character who is mad as hell and is not going to take it anymore.”

To avoid delving into a preachy narrative, comedy is interjected, in-part through Marlina’s bothersome friend and second female protagonist Novi, 10-months pregnant on a journey of her own to give birth.

“All the positive characters are women, their banter has a unique female slant as they discuss the difficulties of having sex while pregnant.”

Marlina carrying a head with Novi (second right) on the bus to the police station. 5. It premiered at Cannes of all places.

When dropping your latest film, Cannes is not a bad place to land.

Marlina was debuted at Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight in May 2017 and tipped as a “gem” of a film.

Jakarta-born Surya is no stranger to prestigious surroundings.

Debut film Fiction (2008) was presented at the 13th Busan International Film Festival and sophomore What They Don’t Talk About When They Talk About Love (2013) competed in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance Film Festival.

GSC International Screens title Marline the Murderer in Four Acts is released today. It is being screened exclusively at GSC Mid Valley, GSC Pavilion KL, GSC 1 Utama, GSC Gurney Plaza, Penang, and GSC Paradigm Mall, Johor Baru.

Surya on set.