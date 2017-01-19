Five films to discover at this year’s Sundance Film Festival

'Manifesto', starring Cate Blanchett as 13 different characters, will be screened at this year's Sundance Film Festival. — AFP pic

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan 19 — The film festival founded by Robert Redford will be held January 19-29 in Salt Lake City in the mountains of Utah, USA.

This veritable springboard for independent cinema is in its 33rd edition this year.

Since launching in 1991, the Sundance Film Festival has scouted out the talent of several major directors (Tarantino, Jarmusch, the Coen brothers) and has previewed several future Oscar nominees.

In fact, Manchester by the Sea, Whiplash, Animal Kingdom, Memento, Reservoir Dogs and Sex, Lies, and Videotape, all made their debuts at Sundance.

This year, a total of 118 films (full-length features, short films, documentaries, etc.) will be screened at the festival, with different juries selected to scrutinize each specialist field.

Actors Gael Garcia Bernal and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) join director Jody Hill on the jury picked to examine this year’s selection of American full-length movies.

Here’s a selection of five movies from the festival’s 118 films that are likely to create a buzz when they screen at the event.

Manifesto

German experimental filmmaker Julian Rosefeldt has cast Cate Blanchett in not one but 13 different roles in this highly artistic film. The performance of the Australian actress, who plays 13 very different characters, isn’t likely to go unnoticed.

Ghost Story

After attending last year’s festival to present Manchester by the Sea — a serious Oscar contender — Casey Affleck is back in 2017 with Ghost Story. This David Lowery movie, filmed secretly last summer in Dallas, is set in a house haunted by a ghost. Rooney Mara is also on the cast.

The Yellow Birds

Alexandre Moors has picked a sensitive subject for his new film, telling the story of Bartle and Murph, two young Americans serving in Iraq under the command of Sergeant Sterling. Bartle is tormented by a promise he made Murph’s mother just before they left. Alden Ehrenreich, the future Han Solo, plus Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse) star in the lead roles, accompanied by Jennifer Aniston, Toni Collette, Jason Patric and Jack Huston.

Before I Fall

Zoey Deutch plays a high school student forced to constantly relive the last day of her life until she makes the right decisions. Due out March 3 in US theaters, the film, directed by Ry Russo-Young, is based on the 2010 book of the same name by Lauren Oliver.

The Little Hours

This third film from Jeff Baena is also his third Sundance selection. After Joshy and Life After Beth, the filmmaker is back with a historical movie starring Alison Brie, Dave Franco, John C. Reilly and Molly Shannon. The story, set in the Middle Ages, follows a young servant who flees his master and takes refuge in a convent of emotionally unstable nuns. — AFP-Relaxnews