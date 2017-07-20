First trailer unveiled for Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Director Guillermo del Toro has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film The Shape of Water, his first feature since 2015’s Pacific Rim.

This latest project, however, steers away from the action blockbuster genre of Pacific Rim and is altogether more magical, chronicling an otherworldly and offbeat love story between a mute woman and a merman.

Sally Hawkins plays a lonely janitor hired to clean up a Cold War-era government laboratory, where she encounters and ten befriends an aquatic man being held captive in a tank (portrayed by Doug Jones).

Octavia Spencer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Nick Searcy and Richard Jenkins also star in the film, which the director co-wrote with Game of Thrones writer Vanessa Taylor.

Fox Searchlight has given The Shape of Water an awards season release date of December 8 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

Screengrab taken from a YouTube video showing Guillermo Del Toro's ‘The Shape of Water'.