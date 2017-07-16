First trailer of star-studded ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (VIDEO)

Chris Pine stars in Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time'. — Screengrab from YouTube videoLOS ANGELES, July 16 — The much-awaited itrailer is finally here. Disney gave audiences a taste of what’s to come at its D23 Expo yesterday.

A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay, of Selma fame. The story follows a group of children who travel through time and visit strange worlds to find their missing father, played by Chris Pine.

Pine is not the only star of the show as it also boasts Oprah Winfrey as Mrs Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs Who and Storm Reid, who plays the oldest daughter Meg Murray.

A Wrinkle in Time is expected to hit the theatres in March 2018.