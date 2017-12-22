First trailer drops for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — The first trailer for the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has arrived and if you’re an ABBA fan, you’ll love this.
A sequel to the popular 2008 film Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sees the return of its original all-star cast, and focuses on the backstory of Streep’s character in flashback, with Lily James playing a younger version of Donna.
Perhaps more interesting is the how the trailer seems to hint at Donna’s death, which has sent fans into a tizz.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is slated to hit theatres on July 20, 2018.