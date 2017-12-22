First trailer drops for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — The first trailer for the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has arrived and if you’re an ABBA fan, you’ll love this.

A sequel to the popular 2008 film Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sees the return of its original all-star cast, and focuses on the backstory of Streep’s character in flashback, with Lily James playing a younger version of Donna.

'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' is slated to hit theatres on July 20, 2018.Perhaps more interesting is the how the trailer seems to hint at Donna’s death, which has sent fans into a tizz.

