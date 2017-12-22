Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

First trailer drops for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (VIDEO)

Friday December 22, 2017
12:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkapProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkap

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — The first trailer for the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has arrived and if you’re an ABBA fan, you’ll love this.

A sequel to the popular 2008 film Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sees the return of its original all-star cast, and focuses on the backstory of Streep’s character in flashback, with Lily James playing a younger version of Donna.

'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' is slated to hit theatres on July 20, 2018.'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' is slated to hit theatres on July 20, 2018.Perhaps more interesting is the how the trailer seems to hint at Donna’s death, which has sent fans into a tizz.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is slated to hit theatres on July 20, 2018.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline