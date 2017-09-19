First ‘Tomb Raider’ poster revealed for reboot

A teaser poster for the ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Warner Bros Pictures has unleashed the first official poster for its upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, starring Alicia Vikander as the latest incarnation of adventure junkie extraordinaire Lara Croft.

The teaser poster, which shows an embattled Vikander looking into the distance with gritty determination and carrying a climbing axe reminiscent of the namesake video games, was released via Twitter with the generic the tagline “Her legend begins”.

The reveal comes ahead of the film’s full trailer debut tomorrow (September 19), with the movie slated to bow in theatres on March 16, 2018.

The film, to be helmed by Norwegian director Roar Uthaug, will see Vikander portray the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, who must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu also star (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews