First terrifying look at Netflix’s ‘Nightflyers’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Netflix has released a short teaser that offers a first look at upcoming sci-fi horror series Nightflyers, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s novella.

The story follows a group of eight scientists and a powerful telepath on a space expedition in the hopes of making contact with alien life. When terrifying and violent events begin to take place on board their spaceship, the Nightflyer, they realise surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

The 10-episode series stars Gretchen Mol as Dr Agatha Matheson, Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Angus Sampson as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith as Melantha Jhirl, and Brían F. O’Byrne as Auggie.

Nightflyers will premiere on Syfy this fall in the US and on Netflix worldwide.

A screengrab from upcoming sci-fi horror series ‘Nightflyers’, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s novella.