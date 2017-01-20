Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 12:50 pm GMT+8

First look at the new ‘Power Rangers’ team (VIDEO)

Friday January 20, 2017
11:25 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The Power Rangers meet Zordon, played by Bryan Cranston, in the latest trailer for the upcoming movie.

In the cinematic reboot from the 1990s TV series, the teenage heroes known as the Power Rangers are played by newcomers RJ Cyler, Becky G., Ludi Lin, Naomi Scott and Dacre Montgomery.

In addition to featuring Zordon, the team’s creator and mentor, the new trailer also offers a glimpse of Alpha 5, a robot played by Bill Hader.

The Power Rangers releases in US theatres on March 24. — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from ‘Power Rangers’. — AFP picA screengrab from ‘Power Rangers’. — AFP pic

