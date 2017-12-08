First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Sophie Turner shared her first look for ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ on Instagram. LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Sophie Turner is literally flaming hot in the first look at the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix!

Entertainment Weekly released the cover of its latest issue which features Jean Grey’s first look from the upcoming X-Men film, which takes place ten years after X-Men: Apocalypse and is set during 1992.

Turner will be reprising her role as young mutant Phoenix in the Simon Kinberg-directed movie, which will see a “malevolent, power-hungry new force” awaken in Jean when a solar flare hits the X-Jet during a rescue mission in space.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix also stars Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, James McAvoy as Charles Xavier, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Alexandra Shipp as Storm.

The film will also introduce Jessica Chastain as an alien shape-shifterwho tries to manipulate Phoenix for her own agenda.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set for release on November 2, 2018.