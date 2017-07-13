First look at rip-off horror flick ‘Conjuring the Witch’s Doll’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Check out this low-budget rip-off of The Conjuring and Annabelle which to no surprise is titled Conjuring the Witch’s Doll.

Yes, this film by The Asylum which aims to “entertain and terrify audiences” was funded via Kickstarter late last year and is directed by Lawrence Fowler.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Adeline Gray’s attempt to escape bombing leads her to a derelict, creepy manor in the woods. When Adeline’s young daughter goes missing, a series of inexplicable events lead her to believe a haunted doll holds a vengeful soul… the soul of a murdered witch. As Adeline’s desperate search continues, she soon realises she too is at the mercy of The Witch’s Doll.”

The film which is set for release this summer stars Helen Crevel, Neil Hobbs, Philip Ridout and Claire Carreno.

A screengrab of low-budget rip-off ‘Conjuring the Witch’s Doll’.