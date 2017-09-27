First look at John Travolta as the crime boss in ‘Gotti’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Gotti that stars John Travolta as the titular mob boss.

Directed by Entourage star Kevin Connolly, Gotti centres on the story of infamous crime boss John Gotti’s rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino crime family in New York. It looks at Gotti’s life over the course of three decades, and examines his relationship with his wife, Victoria Gotti, who is played in the film by Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston.

The film also stars Spencer Lofranco, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach, Chris Mulkey, and William DeMeo.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Gotti follows infamous crime boss John Gotti’s (Travolta) rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino Crime Family in New York City. Spanning three decades and recounted by his son John Jr (Lofranco), Gotti examines Gotti’s tumultuous life as he and his wife (Preston) attempt to hold the family together amongst tragedy and multiple prison sentences. Gotti is a crime drama directed by Kevin Connolly and written by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs.”

Gotti is set for release on December 15.

A screengrab from ‘Gotti’ that sees John Travolta play infamous mob boss John Gotti.