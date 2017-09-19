First look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen in ‘Good Omens’

A screengrab as shared on Twitter that shows David Tennant and Michael Sheen in character for ‘Good Omens’.LONDON, Sept 19 — Here’s your first look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and an angel in Good Omens.

Neil Gaiman shared the image on Twitter of Tennant dressed up in costume as the demon Crowley and Sheen as the fussy angel Aziraphale.

Good Omens is based on the cult novel by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman about an angel and demon working together to prevent an apocalypse.

The six-part series is set to air on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and will also air on BBC Two after the Amazon debut.