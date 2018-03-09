First look at Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘The Grinch’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — Universal Pictures and Illumination have released the first trailer for animated film The Grinch that features the voice talent of Benedict Cumberbatch as the well-known Christmas grump.

The infamous Grinch, from Dr Suess’s classic, lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt Crumpet with just his loyal dog Max for company. The Grinch only sees his neighbours in Who-ville when he runs out food and when they declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realises there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: He must steal Christmas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr Seuss’ beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heart-warming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.”

The Grinch is set for release on November 9.

A screengrab from upcoming animated film ‘The Grinch’ that features the voice talent of Benedict Cumberbatch.