First-ever anime film festival at Paradigm Mall

Popular anime character Detective Conan poses with Odex Private Limited Managing Director Peter Go at Anime Film Festival Malaysia 2017. — CinemaOnline pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — If you are a fan of anime, you must be enjoying the ongoing Anime Film Festival Malaysia (AFFM2017) at Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya.

The first-ever anime film festival in Malaysia is on till September 3 and is jointly organised by GSC Movies and Odex Private Limited.

Over eight anime titles are being screened with re-runs of popular titles like One Piece Film: Gold; Sword Art Online and Kuroko’s Basketball.

"As a leading cinema exhibitor in Malaysia, GSC is dedicated to offering our customers a total movie experience which includes a host of alternative content.

"We understand the importance of Japanese animation which is why we have worked closely with Odex Private Limited to bring the first anime film festival to Malaysia for fans who appreciate anime, the intricacy of its art and the masterful storytelling that goes into the making of such films," said Tung Yow Kong, general manager of GSC Movies.

In conjunction with AFFM2017, there is a host of activities at the mall designed after popular anime films.

This includes a Sword Art Online dubbing booth, basketball games, colouring contest and a giant balloon from One Piece.

The whole thing will culminate with a Sword Art Online Fun Run inside the mall on September 3.