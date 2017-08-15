First a Louis Vuitton collab, now Dr Vida gets own channel on tonton

Dr Vida will debut her own lifestyle show called ‘Casa Mewah Dato Seri Vida’ exclusively on tonton. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysia’s very own viral queen, Datuk Seri Dr Vida aka DSV, has recently become the new face of tonton, the nation’s local VOD streaming service.

With this special privilege, the businesswoman-turned-singer plans to create her own channel on the SVOD platform in the near future.

“I plan on having my very own DSV channel on tonton, but it is still in early planning because I want to give the best content to tonton viewers,” said Datuk Seri Vida when TheHive.Asia met her at the launch of tonton in Brunei.

DSV or her real name, Hasmizah Othman, will soon debut her own lifestyle show called “Casa Mewah Dato Seri Vida” exclusively on tonton.

According to the millionaire, the show will take viewers around her fabulous four-storey mansion which is located in Ipoh, Perak.

The castle-like abode consists of 10 rooms, 13 bathrooms, exclusive furnishings and collections, from cars to jewellery, antiques, and other luxurious items which you have never seen before on other platforms.

“Previously, some fans have already seen my bags and shoe collection on other channels, but more exclusives will be featured on the show, so it will be very different.”

Apart from that, DSV also gave updates on her collaboration with French fashion house and luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

The entrepreneur known for her beauty product line, Qu Puteh, will release her line of LV bags which will be branded as DSVLV early next year in Asia.

Datuk Seri Vida also said that she will be shooting a second music video for her viral hit I Am Me.

The new internet sensation admitted to have spent RM300,000 in Bangkok for her costumes in the music video.

So, knowing this, we’re pretty sure that her new music video will be super fabulous! — TheHive.Asia