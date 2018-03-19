Filming for ‘Wonder Woman 2’ to reportedly start in June

Fans will certainly be glad to know that Wonder Woman 2 will reportedly start filming in the US this summer.

According to Omega Underground, filming will begin in June in and around the area of Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Director Patty Jenkins had previously told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that: “The story will take place in the U., which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

While plot details for Wonder Woman 2 remain a mystery, the film is said to follow the Amazonian Princess during the Cold War as she faces off against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

