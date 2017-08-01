Filming for ‘Arrested Development’ season five set to begin

Jason Bateman announced that series five of ‘Arrested Development’ will enter production in August. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The fifth season of the cult comedy show is ready to start filming from August 8, one of its main actors, Jason Bateman, has announced on Twitter. The latest season is expected to air on Netflix next year.

Long-time fans of Arrested Development will be pleased to hear that the next season of their favourite show is well on its way to Netflix. Confirmed in May by producer Brian Grazer, the fifth season is now about to start filming.

Right in the middle of the summer vacation period, actor Jason Bateman — who plays Michael Bluth — announced that the cast would be back on set August 8 in a recent tweet showing a photo of the famous family living room.

The plot will follow on from the previous season — season four — released on Netflix in 2013. The death of Lucille Austero, played by Liza Minnelli since 2003, will be one of the main themes of the new season. And, according to Jason Bateman, it will be the second of a three-act story imagined by creator Mitchell Hurwitz since Fox cancelled the show in 2006. However, a sixth season has not yet been confirmed by Netflix or the show's production team, including Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

For its return to the American streaming site, which revived the show in 2013 after seven years of silence, Arrested Development will retain many of its original cast members, including Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat. Famous guest stars could also make an appearance. The 2013 season featured cameos from Kristen Wiig, Seth Rogen and John Slattery.

In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can currently see Jason Bateman in the series Ozark, released July 21. — AFP-Relaxnews