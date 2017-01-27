Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 3:49 pm GMT+8

Filming begins on first Marvel superhero flick with black lead actor

Friday January 27, 2017
01:27 PM GMT+8

Chadwick Boseman plays a new superhero on the big screen — Black Panther. — AFP picChadwick Boseman plays a new superhero on the big screen — Black Panther. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Marvel Studios announced yesterday that filming had begun on its latest superhero epic which for the first time will feature a black actor, Chadwick Boseman, in the titular role.

The news comes just after a record number of black actors were nominated for this year’s Oscars and as Hollywood pushes for more diversity.

Boseman will play the lead role in the hotly anticipated Black Panther alongside a star-studded cast including Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.

The film follows the events after 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, in which Boseman appeared as Marvel’s first African superhero, but not in the lead role.

The movie was the year’s biggest box office hit.

In Black Panther, T’Challa (Boseman) returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as its king, Marvel said in a statement.

“However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk,” it added.

Black Panther, which is being filmed in Atlanta and South Korea, is scheduled for release in February of next year. — AFP  

