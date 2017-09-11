Filipino singer Gaga Lord charms Simon Cowell on ‘X Factor UK’ (VIDEO)

LONDON, Sept 11 — Step aside Lady Gaga, the real Gaga Lord is here to show you how things are done like a boss!

The talented Filipino singer who goes by the stage name Gaga Lord not only managed to win the crowd but also got non-nonsense judge Simon Cowell rooting for her during a recent audition on UK’s X Factor.

The “dinner lady” performed a cover of classic James Bond theme song Diamonds are Forever by Shirley Bassey and received rave reviews, so much so that Cowell held his hand up to pause her performance to say: “Right now, I feel like James Bond because of that song.”

Cowell then roped in fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Alesha Dixon to join to Gaga Lord onstage as Bond girls. Check out the amazing performance that got Gaga Lord into the next round of this popular reality show.

